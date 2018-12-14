Relay for Life gets a boost

Delta Eagles member Rick Metzger, left, recently donated a $5,000 award to the Fulton County Relay for Life that he was presented by the Cigar Professional Examples Group, a group of speakers, trainers, authors, and others. The Cigar PEG stipulated the award must go to a cancer-fighting organization. Metzger, an active Relay participant, has asked that the money be used toward the 2019 Relay event. The donation was forwarded to the American Cancer Society representative to the Fulton County Cancer Coalition. Also pictured are – from left – Sharon Morr and Dorothy Miller, Relay chairs; Pat Strausbaugh, Delta Eagles Relay chair; and Allison Boesel, ACS representative.

