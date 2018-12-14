FFA officers named for 2018-19

Four County Career Center in Archbold has announced its FFA chapter officers for the current school year. Pictured are – front, from left – Eric Culler, Fairview, president; Schylar Bergman, Edon, vice president; Dakota Gilett, Montpelier, secretary – back, from left – Halie Wanless, Patrick Henry, treasurer; Jared Leininger, Evergree, student advisor; Jazlynn Fickle, Hilltop, sentinel; Morgan Smith, Edgerton, reporter. Advisors include Jason Elston, Florence Luzny, Eric Hite, Denton Blue, Larry Soles, and Stephanie Pippin. The chapter’s over 130 members work on chapter projects, compete in leadership and skill events, and sponsor student assemblies.

