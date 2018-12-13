Wauseon BOE presents new building

Wauseon Board of Education President Sandra Griggs did the honors during a ribbon-cutting ceremony held Monday for the school district’s new administration building at 930 E. Oak St. She was joined by various school district representatives and members of the city’s Chamber of Commerce.
Wauseon school superintendent Larry Brown stands in his new office at the administration building.
Photos and artwork grace the walls of the new administration building.
