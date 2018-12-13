Evergreen Board approved 2019-20 calendar

The Evergreen Board of Education approved at its meeting Monday the 2019-2020 school calendar.

The calendar includes a first day of school for students of Aug. 14 and a last day of May 21. Christmas and New Year’s vacation will be from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2. Spring break will run from March 16-20.

Graduation for the class of 2020 is scheduled for May 17.

Also at the meeting, the board approved Carrie Brown as transportation coordinator, effective Jan. 1. They also accepted her resignation as assistant transportation coordinator.

In addition, Mike Smith was approved as head mechanic, effective Jan. 1. First, his resignation as assistant mechanic had to be approved.

The board offered supplemental contracts to Aaron Schmidt, track assistant; Peyton Pawlaczyk, track assistant; Jeff Pawlaczyk, track assistant; and Kristen Carrisalez, SOS Program coordinator and approved Ana Ford as a part-time ELL tutor on an as-needed basis.

Other business

• Marianne Lulfs and Greg Simon were each approved to serve another seven-year term as library trustees.

• The board approved an investment management agreement with Meeder Investment Management to manage certain district investments. Fees will be based on the assets under management by Meeder as of the last business day of the billing period at a rate of 0.10 percent for the first $25 million. Either party for any or no reason may terminate this agreement with at least 30 day written notice.

• Board members approved a professional service agreement with Palmer Conservation Consulting to aid in the pre-engineering, creating scopes of work and providing consulting/project management services for the decided-upon energy-use improvement modifications, space-performance renovations, associated upgrading of lighting and HVAC improvements.

• The board agreed to participate in the OSBA Legal Assistance Fund for the 2019 calendar year, at a cost of $250, to support the efforts of OSBA in obtaining favorable judicial decisions and to receive a year’s subscription to the quarterly School Law Summary.

• The 2019 annual Organizational Meeting of the Evergreen Local Board of Education was set for Jan. 14 at 5:45 p.m. to be held in the Loren Pennington Learning Center, with the Regular Board meeting to immediately follow. Denise Leu was elected to serve as the President Pro Tempore to preside at the beginning of the January 2019 Organizational Meeting until the newly elected President assumes the chair.

• The board approved membership in the Ohio School Board Association at a cost fo $5,015.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/12/web1_EVERGREEN-VIKING-2.jpg