Archbold man injured in crash

An Archbold man was seriously injured Wednesday night in a one-vehicle accident in Fulton County.

The Toledo post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Steven Beck was southbound on State Route 66 south of County Road L at approximately 10:59 p.m. when it failed to negotiate a curve in the road and struck a large dirt mound off the south side of the curve.

Beck was not wearing a seat belt and suffered serious injuries in the crash. He was transported by air ambulance to The Toledo Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Unsafe speed and alcohol impairment have been cited as factors in the crash. An investigation continues, and charges are pending.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, the Gorham Fayette Fire Department, and Promedica Air.