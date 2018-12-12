The following individuals were sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Dylan Shepherd, 22, of Wauseon pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. During May of 2018, and being four or more years older than the other person, he engaged in sexual conduct with another, knowing the other person was 13 years of age or older but less than 16 years of age, or being reckless in that regard.

He was sentenced to 12 months in prison and ordered to pay prosecution costs. He was found to be a Tier II sex offender, which requires registration for 25 years, with in-person verification every 180 days with the sheriff’s offices in the counties in which he resides.

Andrew Erber, 26, of Naperville, Ill., pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. On March 17, 2018, he possessed Xanax.

He was sentenced to one year of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; pay a $1,000 fine; report monthly by phone to his probation officer; stay out of bars; not possess or consume alcohol or drugs; successfully complete drug treatment while providing monthly progress reports to his probation officer; and serve three days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, with credit for time served.

Failure to comply could result in 177 days in CCNO.