FCCLA presents officers

Executive officers of the over 100-member Four County Career Center Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) chapter include – from, from left – Hailey Shackelford of Fairview, Bailey Bowen of Edgerton, Bobbie Jo Machnicki of Evergreen, Cierra Downey of Hicksville – back, from left – Savannah Corrao of Hicksville, Mindy O’Neill of Delta, Alexia Long of Hilltop, and Kylee McMahan of Napoleon. Chapter projects this year include fund raising and assisting with local community projects; participation in regional, state, and national FCCLA leadership and skill competitions; and sponsorship of student assemblies. Membership is limited to family and consumer science students. Advisors include Michele Nafziger, Susan Myers, Lisa Hall, Peter Herold, and Doug Tyas.

