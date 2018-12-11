Poulson OAAE award recipient

John Poulson, left, agriculture educator for Pettisville Local Schools, was recognized last week as one of six award recipients for the Agriculture Educator Teacher Mentor program, representing Ohio’s Region IV, at the Ohio Association of Agriculture Educators Convention in San Antonio, Texas. Agriscience teachers attending from the area included Whitney Short, center, of Anthony Wayne Local Schools and president-elect of the OAAE; and Chris Thomas of Wauseon Exempted Village Schools and OAAE sentinel. The educators attended professional development sessions and helped conduct business of the National Association of Agricultural Educators.

John Poulson, left, agriculture educator for Pettisville Local Schools, was recognized last week as one of six award recipients for the Agriculture Educator Teacher Mentor program, representing Ohio’s Region IV, at the Ohio Association of Agriculture Educators Convention in San Antonio, Texas. Agriscience teachers attending from the area included Whitney Short, center, of Anthony Wayne Local Schools and president-elect of the OAAE; and Chris Thomas of Wauseon Exempted Village Schools and OAAE sentinel. The educators attended professional development sessions and helped conduct business of the National Association of Agricultural Educators. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/12/web1_FFA-convention-photo.jpg John Poulson, left, agriculture educator for Pettisville Local Schools, was recognized last week as one of six award recipients for the Agriculture Educator Teacher Mentor program, representing Ohio’s Region IV, at the Ohio Association of Agriculture Educators Convention in San Antonio, Texas. Agriscience teachers attending from the area included Whitney Short, center, of Anthony Wayne Local Schools and president-elect of the OAAE; and Chris Thomas of Wauseon Exempted Village Schools and OAAE sentinel. The educators attended professional development sessions and helped conduct business of the National Association of Agricultural Educators.