Rice honored for rescue efforts

Dave Rice, center, a North Star Bluescope Steel employee in Delta, is presented a plaque by plant President Robin Davies, right, in recognition of his life-saving CPR efforts on Jeff Wilson, left. Wilson suffered a major cardiac arrest Oct. 9 while playing pickleball with Rice at a park in Holland, Ohio. Rice’s immediate efforts likely saved Wilson from death or serious disability, and were featured in an Expositor article Nov. 27 (“North Star worker helps foil ‘widowmaker.’”) Rice was honored by North Star, which updated his CPR skills with a class about five years ago.

