Future Health Professionals named

Four County Career Center in Archbold recently announced the officers and members of its HOSA – Future Health Professionals chapter. Members include over 90 Health Careers and Sports Fitness and Exercise Science students who work on chapter projects, compete in district, state, and national leadership and skill competitions, and sponsor student assemblies throughout the school year. Pictured are – front, from left – Kayla Dusek, Archbold, president; Kevin Myles, Napoleon, state vice president; Aliyssa McCormick, Edgerton, state reporter – back, from left – Paula Pickle of Napoleon, Hannah Gustwiller of Holgate, Shawn Pedersen of Delta, Sabryn Camp of Napoleon, and Brookelyn Dye of Montpelier. Advisors include Robin Hill, Karen Walker, Donna Badenhop, and Mike Nye.

