Blog gives updates on courthouse renovations

Updates on the renovations at the Fulton County Courthouse are now available on the county’s website. Toni Schindler. director for marketing and communications for the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, posted a blog update on Friday.

While crews were removing an old elevator they found a calendar on the wall from April 1975. It had April 9th marked with an X and included names of several people involved with the remodeling at that time.

The Fulton County Common Pleas courtroom remains empty at this time. The paintings remain and will be restored.

The blog can be accessed at https://www.fultoncountyoh.com/Blog.aspx? and those interested can sign up to receive new blog post notifications by visiting the county’s Notify Me page, and signing up to receive blog posts. Additionally, there is an RSS feed and there will be updates on the county website front page, along with Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Renovations estimated to total $3.84 million are now underway at the Fulton County Courthouse in Wauseon. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/12/web1_Fulton-County-Courthouse.jpg Renovations estimated to total $3.84 million are now underway at the Fulton County Courthouse in Wauseon.