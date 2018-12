Fulton County Clerk of Courts releases Nov. report

Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver recently released his November report.

New cases filed in the legal department were: domestic, 12 (16); civil, 12 (13); criminal, 21 (11); and miscellaneous, 5 (4). There were $17,278.81 ($22,444.75) in total fees collected. November 2017 filings are in parentheses.

The title department issued a total of 1,452 (1,429) titles. That included: new cars, 94 (130); used cars, 767 (776); new trucks, 75 (68); used trucks, 346 (304); vans, 15 (9); motorcycles, 20 (26); manufactured homes, 21 (22); trailers, 21 (18); travel trailers, 14 (10); motor homes, 25 (28); buses, 1 (3); off-road vehicles, 45 (32); watercraft, 6 (2) outboard motors, 2 (1); and other, 0 (0).

Total fees collected were $642,352.29 ($485,940.50).