WPD warns businesses of counterfeit money

The Wauseon Police Department is warning local businesses to watch for counterfeit money.

Several counterfeit $10 and $20 bills have passed for payment in Wauseon recently, the department reported. Business owners are asked to inspect their tills for funny money.

According to Wauseon Patrolman Tony Imber, the confiscated counterfeit bills don’t appear as clear or crisp on the images as authentic bills, and gold color on the bills’ numbers and seal markings don’t appear to be stamped. He said serial numbers match on multiple bills. The money passes the “pen” test because it has been counterfeited from $1 bills.

If business owners or employees have doubts about bills accepted as payment, contact the police department or a local bank to determine authenticity.