Two people hurt in Swanton Twp. crash

Two people were injured, one seriously, in a one-vehicle accident Thursday in Swanton Township.

The Toledo post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that a 2004 GMC Envoy driven by Kandi M. Gase, 34, of Whitehouse, Ohio, was traveling west on State Route 64 west of Wilkins Road when it went off the right side of the roadway. Gase overcorrected steering and went off the left side of the roadway and overturned the vehicle.

Gase, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and suffered non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee by Lucas County EMS.

Her passenger, Jerrid Vonseggern, 29, of Swanton, was trapped in the vehicle and freed by Whitehouse Fire and Rescue. He was wearing a seat belt and suffered serious injuries. He was transported by Life Flight from the Whitehouse fire station to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.

Alcohol is considered a factor in the crash, and charges are pending upon completion of the investigation.

Troopers were also assisted at the scene by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, the Whitehouse Police Department, and Whitehouse Fire and Rescue.