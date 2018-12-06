Winterfest in Delta this Saturday

The Village of Delta will serve up Christmas in style downtown on Saturday with Winterfest 2018. Families can watch a parade, enjoy some goodies, and have a meet-and-greet with Ole St. Nick.

The free festivities, presented by the Delta Chamber of Commerce, will be held at the corner of Main and Monroe streets. They begin at 5 p.m. with a tree lighting ceremony set to dazzle the downtown area. Members of Delta churches will join forces to provide traditional Christmas caroling, and free hot dogs, hot chocolate, and cookies will be served. There may even be a reading of “The Night Before Christmas.”

New this year are ice carving demonstrations by Ice Creations of Napoleon, also beginning at 5 p.m.

A Christmas parade kicks off at 6 p.m., traveling from Palmwood Street to Main Street to Madison Street. Entries will include local businesses and Chamber members, and the Delta Police Department. The parade will end with the appearance of Santa Claus waving from a Delta fire truck.

Afterward, Santa will visit his special holiday cabin, where children and their parents can have a treat and pose for a souvenir photograph with the Jolly Old Elf.

Christina Churchill, Chamber first vice president, said all Fulton County residents are welcome to join the holiday bash.

“It’s open to everyone and anyone to enjoy the holiday season,” she said. “Kids get the chance to tell Santa their Christmas list and get a treat.”

Now in its fourth year, Winterfest takes advantage of the village’s wintry wonderland, and always draws large crowds, Churchill said.

In addition, Santa’s Cabin will feature Santa and Mrs. Claus from Dec. 17-21, each night from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

By David J. Coehrs dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.