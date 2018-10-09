Quadco clubs score big at fair

Quadco Rehabilitation Center’s entries in this year’s Williams County Fair received overwhelming recognition and praise.

Shannon Zellers, program manager, told Quadco’s board members at the agency’s September meeting that the Garden Club and Art Club entries at the fair resulted in eight ribbons. The Garden Club received four blue ribbons for carrots, red potatoes, onions, and cherry tomatoes. A second place ribbon was received for green beans, and a third place ribbon was awarded for chives. The Art Club participants took home two blue ribbons in the recycled art and painted wood categories.

Zellers said the Community Club participants were pleased with the honors and enjoyed their trips to the fair. Other community outings this past month included the Blue Spruce White Tail Deer Farm in Bryan, Spangler Candy, John’s Doughnuts, and Mark Moats Ford in Defiance.

Quadco Executive Director Bruce Abell, told the board that the organization was contacted recently by a representative of New Hope Community Church in Bryan.

“The members from New Hope Community Church would like to recognize Quadco’s efforts as part of the service provider network in the local community, and have expressed an interest in providing some financial support to our Art and Garden clubs,” he said. “I think this is an amazing demonstration of community support and generosity. The Art Club and the Garden Club are great opportunities for the folks we serve to be a part of their local communities, as well as demonstrate their individual creativity.”

Program Director Philip Zuver reported that the organization is in the beginning phases of seeking certification from the Forest Stewardship Council. The council’s mission is to promote environmentally sound, socially beneficial, and economically prosperous management of the world’s forests. The certification, which requires third-party audits, will enable the organization to continue supplying product to existing customers.

Rachel Lange, Quadco’s Employment Services manager, said Northwest Employment Services is currently serving 28 individuals in job placement and retention services. Lange also said the department continues to enjoy support from local employers, with a program participant set to start employment at Sauder Woodworking in Archbold.

Transportation and Safety Manager Steven Slattman reported that Quadco vehicles travelled 35,000 miles in 23 days during the month of August, with no accidents. Slattman said the organization had no recordable injuries for the month, and reported that the Northwest Products Division participants recently participated in annual audio testing.

In other business, the board approved the budget for the 2018-19 fiscal year.

The next meeting of the Non-Profit Board will be Tuesday, Oct. 23, in the Stryker facility conference room.