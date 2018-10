BGSU announces honors, grads

BOWLING GREEN – Summer semester graduates and students named to the dean’s list have been announced at Bowling Green State University. Students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better and carry no fewer than 12 credit hours to qualify for the dean’s list.

Graduates

Archbold: Catherine Lemley, Tyson Schnitkey, Dinah Rice, Lee Klinger, Jessica Walker.

Metamora: Brittney Wilson.

Swanton: Benjamin Holt, Katie Bylow, Sarah Kreuz, James Fletcher.

Wauseon: Kelsey Krieger.

Dean’s list

Swanton: Danielle Herr.