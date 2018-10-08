Crash causes injury, fire

One man was injured and a vehicle caught fire following an accident Friday in Fulton County.

The Toledo post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that a 1999 Ford F-350 pickup truck driven by Zayne Yocum, 20, of Defiance, was southbound on State Highway 108 at 9:59 a.m. when it traveled left of center and collided head-on with a 2012 Volvo tractor trailer driven by Don Denig, 56, of Maniteo, Mich.

The semi was transporting ethanol and caught fire. Denig was uninjured.

Yocum was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was charged in the accident.

An investigation continues.