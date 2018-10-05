Treehouse Village to open late 2019

The new treehouse village in Oak Openings Preserve Metropark will be called the Cannaley Treehouse Village, it was announced last week.

Once completed the treehouse village will feature: a six-person treehouse, a four-person treehouse, two 2-person treehouses, three tent/hammock platforms for camping in the trees, a common treehouse with seating for up to 49 people, a crow’s nest, and a canopy walk linking the common treehouse to the crow’s nest.

The four private treehouses and tent platforms will be available to rent for overnight stays beginning in 2019, while the common treehouse will be reservable for group gatherings.

In addition to the Treehouse Village being a reservable overnight destination, Metroparks will host regular public events and programming in the Village to give the community access to this unique location.

The treehouse village is located in the Beach Ridge Area of the park on Waterville Swanton Road just south of Airport Highway in Swanton.

The Metroparks Construction Crew is building the treehouse village, which was designed by Nelson Treehouse and Supply, the company featured in the Animal Planet TV series “Treehouse Masters.” Nelson was also involved with the initial construction of phase 1.

“We’re thrilled to report that no other park system in the country will have a treehouse village inspired and designed by Treehouse Masters,” said Scott J. Savage, president of the Metroparks Board. “It is yet another example of the forward thinking and innovation that makes Metroparks Toledo one of the top park systems in the country. We are so grateful to the generous supporters and the Foundation, who are making this project happen in our community.”

The goal of the Treehouse Village is to provide a compelling new way for people to connect with the outdoors. Now under construction, the Cannaley Treehouse Village will offer accommodations unique among public park systems.

The Treehouse Village is in large part a result of the generous support of the local community through the Metroparks Toledo Foundation. Private contributions made to the Foundation will fund the development of the Treehouse Village.

To date, $1.1 million has been raised with a total goal of $1.5 million.

The property on which the treehouse village is located was formerly owned by Swanton native Linda Najarian Cannaley and her late husband Jim Cannaley. Linda Najarian Cannaley is also a leadership supporter of the project after a gift of $750,000.

It is scheduled to be completed in late 2019. The public is asked to hold off on visiting the village until it is complete.

The Cannaley Treehouse Village will be located in the Beach Ridge Area of Oak Openings Preseve Metropark in Swanton. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/10/web1_Beach-Ridge-Area-Sign.jpg The Cannaley Treehouse Village will be located in the Beach Ridge Area of Oak Openings Preseve Metropark in Swanton.