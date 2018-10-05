Johnson Trucking unveils double-decker bus.

Brandon Johnson, president of Johnson Trucking, cuts the ribbon in front of a new double-decker limo bus in Toledo. The unique double-decker bus will accomodate up to 70 passengers. Features include open air windows on both levels, custom built bar and cocktail waitresses on both levels. Johnston Trucking is located in Delta and is currently offering one free hour to all bookings that book this bus before Oct. 15.

