WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Wednesday, Sept. 19

9:46 a.m., 832 Burr Road, zone violation.

9:58 a.m., 310 E. Linfoot St., zone violation.

11:41 a.m., 219 S. Fulton St., Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, funeral escort.

3:56 p.m., W. Elm Street, trespassing.

4:21 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, investigate complaint.

7:12 p.m., 200 block Wabash Street, juveniles.

7:13 p.m., 229 E. Leggett St., animal call.

7:14 p.m., 1499 N. Glenwood Ave., CPC Women’s Health Resource, lost item.

Thursday, Sept. 20

1:40 a.m., 1497 N. Shoop Ave., Circle K, investigate complaint.

12:18 p.m., 119 Cherry St., open burn.

5:19 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.

5:45 p.m., E. Oak Street, juveniles.

Friday, Sept. 21

1:18 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, investigate complaint.

9:32 a.m., 1130 N. Shoop Ave., Farmers and Merchants State Bank, accident with property damage.

10:11 a.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, suspicious person.

3:24 p.m., 404 N. Brunell St., suicidal threats.

4:42 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #805, check on welfare.

6:14 p.m., 1120 N. Shoop Ave. #46, intoxicated subject.

7:43 p.m., 263 W. Leggett St., investigate complaint.

8:13 p.m., 1120 N. Shoop Ave. #51, injury accident.

Saturday, Sept. 22

1:10 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, civil matter reported.

1:22 a.m., 209 1/2 Beech St., check on welfare.

8:52 a.m., 123 N. Fulton St., DB Downtown Billiards, civil matter.

9:08 a.m., 1290 N. Shoop Ave., 1290 N. Shoop Ave. #10, suspicious vehicle.

10:03 a.m., 741 Fairway Drive #3, domestic violence.

2:50 p.m., 400 block Oak Street, animal call.

5:58 p.m., 650 Lawrence Ave. #103, lost item.

6:17 p.m., 1375 N. Shoop Ave., McDonald’s, check on welfare.

9:09 p.m., 315 Clinton St., check on welfare.

Sunday, Sept. 23

12:29 a.m., 400 block N. Brunell Street, loud noise.

3:11 a.m., 126 Washington St., suspicious vehicle.

4:05 p.m., 242 Maple St., breaking and entering.

6:28 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, unruly juvenile reported.

6:31 p.m., 600 Wood St., vandalism.

7:15 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #104, disorderly conduct.

10:29 p.m., 415 Cole St. #39, 911 hang-up.

10:33 p.m., 215 Wabash St., juveniles.

Monday, Sept. 24

7:06 a.m., 840 W. Elm St., vandalism.

8:32 a.m., 702 Wauseon Senior Village, dead on arrival.

10 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #604, investigate complaint.

11:24 a.m., 318 S. Maplewood Ave., suicide.

11:54 a.m., 1351 N. Haven Lane, 911 hang-up.

12:45 p.m., 127 Beech St., vandalism.

3:12 p.m., 407 N. Fulton St., trespassing.

5:28 p.m., 810 Spruce St. #6, 911 hang-up.

9:27 p.m., 200 block Monroe Street, suspicious vehicle.

Tuesday, Sept. 25

1:51 a.m., 725 S. Shoop Ave., Fulton County Health Center, mental issue.

10:06 a.m., 738 Ottokee St., 911 hang-up.

10:33 a.m., 227 W. Elm St., unruly juvenile.

12:16 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, lost item.

2:41 p.m., S. Shoop Avenue at E. Superior Street, accident with property damage.

6:55 p.m., 725 S. Shoop Ave., Fulton County Health Center, investigate complaint.

7:39 p.m., 720 S. Shoop Ave., Don’s Automotive Group, animal call.