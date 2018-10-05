WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Wednesday, Sept. 19
9:46 a.m., 832 Burr Road, zone violation.
9:58 a.m., 310 E. Linfoot St., zone violation.
11:41 a.m., 219 S. Fulton St., Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, funeral escort.
3:56 p.m., W. Elm Street, trespassing.
4:21 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, investigate complaint.
7:12 p.m., 200 block Wabash Street, juveniles.
7:13 p.m., 229 E. Leggett St., animal call.
7:14 p.m., 1499 N. Glenwood Ave., CPC Women’s Health Resource, lost item.
Thursday, Sept. 20
1:40 a.m., 1497 N. Shoop Ave., Circle K, investigate complaint.
12:18 p.m., 119 Cherry St., open burn.
5:19 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.
5:45 p.m., E. Oak Street, juveniles.
Friday, Sept. 21
1:18 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, investigate complaint.
9:32 a.m., 1130 N. Shoop Ave., Farmers and Merchants State Bank, accident with property damage.
10:11 a.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, suspicious person.
3:24 p.m., 404 N. Brunell St., suicidal threats.
4:42 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #805, check on welfare.
6:14 p.m., 1120 N. Shoop Ave. #46, intoxicated subject.
7:43 p.m., 263 W. Leggett St., investigate complaint.
8:13 p.m., 1120 N. Shoop Ave. #51, injury accident.
Saturday, Sept. 22
1:10 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, civil matter reported.
1:22 a.m., 209 1/2 Beech St., check on welfare.
8:52 a.m., 123 N. Fulton St., DB Downtown Billiards, civil matter.
9:08 a.m., 1290 N. Shoop Ave., 1290 N. Shoop Ave. #10, suspicious vehicle.
10:03 a.m., 741 Fairway Drive #3, domestic violence.
2:50 p.m., 400 block Oak Street, animal call.
5:58 p.m., 650 Lawrence Ave. #103, lost item.
6:17 p.m., 1375 N. Shoop Ave., McDonald’s, check on welfare.
9:09 p.m., 315 Clinton St., check on welfare.
Sunday, Sept. 23
12:29 a.m., 400 block N. Brunell Street, loud noise.
3:11 a.m., 126 Washington St., suspicious vehicle.
4:05 p.m., 242 Maple St., breaking and entering.
6:28 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, unruly juvenile reported.
6:31 p.m., 600 Wood St., vandalism.
7:15 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #104, disorderly conduct.
10:29 p.m., 415 Cole St. #39, 911 hang-up.
10:33 p.m., 215 Wabash St., juveniles.
Monday, Sept. 24
7:06 a.m., 840 W. Elm St., vandalism.
8:32 a.m., 702 Wauseon Senior Village, dead on arrival.
10 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #604, investigate complaint.
11:24 a.m., 318 S. Maplewood Ave., suicide.
11:54 a.m., 1351 N. Haven Lane, 911 hang-up.
12:45 p.m., 127 Beech St., vandalism.
3:12 p.m., 407 N. Fulton St., trespassing.
5:28 p.m., 810 Spruce St. #6, 911 hang-up.
9:27 p.m., 200 block Monroe Street, suspicious vehicle.
Tuesday, Sept. 25
1:51 a.m., 725 S. Shoop Ave., Fulton County Health Center, mental issue.
10:06 a.m., 738 Ottokee St., 911 hang-up.
10:33 a.m., 227 W. Elm St., unruly juvenile.
12:16 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, lost item.
2:41 p.m., S. Shoop Avenue at E. Superior Street, accident with property damage.
6:55 p.m., 725 S. Shoop Ave., Fulton County Health Center, investigate complaint.
7:39 p.m., 720 S. Shoop Ave., Don’s Automotive Group, animal call.