Fulton County K9 team in running for new vehicle

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office K9 Fazzo and Deputy Justin Galbraith are participating in a photo contest throughout the month of October. The contest is run by Vested Interest in K9s, a 501c(3) non-profit whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the country.

Fazzo and Deputy Galbraith are 1 of 30 teams across the United States chosen to be in the contest. Voting started at midnight on Oct. 1 and runs through 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31.

The K9 team who has the most votes at the end of the contest wins a new Chevrolet Tahoe equipped with K9 customizations for patrol. Each person is allowed to vote once every 24 hours. Vested Interest in K9s can be found on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Visit www.vik9s.org/suvgiveaway/​, click the entrant gallery, and find K9 Fazzo’s photo to vote.