ADAMhs Board selects Giesige as new CEO

Rob Giesige has been selected to replace the retiring Les McCaslin as CEO of the Four County ADAMhs Board effective Jan. 1, 2019.

The announcement was made at Thursday’s ADAMhs Board meeting; however, details of the agreement are to be negotiated.

Giesige has been the board’s director of finance and administration since July 2009. Before that, he had been the treasurer of the Paulding Exempted Village Schools for about 2 1/2 years, the chief financial officer of the Defiance Public Library System for two years, and an auditor with the state auditor’s office for 13 years.

McCaslin, who has been the board’s CEO since May 2004, had announced his retirement earlier this year.

McCaslin told the board that he has had preliminary discussions with the Ohio Alliance for Innovations in Public Health about studying the public health impact of the board’s partnership with the four county health departments. That arrangement is a long-term public health awareness campaign to change behaviors that will improve both physical and behavioral health of four county residents.

The alliance, created last year, is directed by Rick Hodges, a former state representative and director of the Ohio Department of Health. It is affiliated with the University of Toledo, Ohio University and the University of Findlay.

McCaslin also reported that board utilization of the state psychiatric hospital was 79 days under budget for the fiscal year ending June 30.

And, in terms of how quickly clients seeking services from ADAMhs-funded agencies are scheduled, it was noted that last year non-crisis assessments were scheduled an average of 6 days from the time of first contact. Then, the client was scheduled within an average of 9 days for a treatment visit. However, the average time from first contact to treatment was much faster at some agencies. For example, it took an average of just over 7 business days at Maumee Valley Guidance Center.

The state audit of the Four County ADAMhs Board for calendar year 2017 has been completed. Giesige reported that it was a clean audit.

The board approved several service contracts, including

• A $90,000 Title XX contract with Quadco Rehabilitation Center to provide vocational and employment services for behavioral health consumers.

• A $25,000 contract with Northwest Ohio Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for placement and custody cases involving children.

• A $30,000 contract with the Williams County Jobs and Family Services department to coordinate school-based services involving children who may have been victims of abuse and neglect.

• A $150,000 state grant award for Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio to provide medication-assisted treatment for opiate addicts from the four county area who have been incarcerated at CCNO prior to their release.

• A $35,000 Jail Re-entry Program contract with Maumee Valley Guidance Center to link four county residents with a mental illness who have been incarcerated in state prisons with local services prior to their release.

Mari Yoder of Archbold attended her first board meeting. She had been appointed to a four year term by the Fulton County commissioners.

Committee appointments were approved with the following board members selected to chair the four standing committees: John Nye of Liberty Center, audit; Dr. William Richter of Defiance, nominating; Cindy Rose of Archbold, personnel; and Roy Miller of Delta, integrated care.