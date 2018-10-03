Every vote counts

In preparation for the November general election, students at Four County Career Center in Archbold participated in Constitution Day student registration. Students registered who will be 18 years and older by the election. Government instructors spoke to the students about the voting process before they registered. Registrations were then delivered to each county’s Board of Elections. Shown above registering to vote are, seated from left, Josh Love of Wauseon and Joshua Adkins of Evergreen, with Government instructor Mr. Brywczynski.

