For your dining enjoyment

Tree’s Downtown Diner owners Dana Aeschliman (center, left) and Teresa (Tree) Spies (center, right) do the honors during a ribbon-cutting ceremony held Sept. 27. The Wauseon restaurant at 224 N. Fulton St. offers daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner specials, and such specialties as biscuits and gravy, half-pound hamburgers, and hand-cut French fries. Tree’s is open Tuesday through Saturday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Sunday 7 a.m.-3 p.m., and is closed Monday. Also pictured are diner employees and Wauseon Chamber of Commerce members.

