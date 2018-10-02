Blood drives slated for Oct.

As the American Red Cross responds to Hurricane Florence, individuals outside the affected areas are urged to help by giving blood or platelets to care for patients in the storm’s path and across the country. People can also help by making a financial donation to support relief efforts.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities include: Oct. 3, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Pettisville High School, 232 Summit St.; Oct. 8, noon-6 p.m., Delta American Legion, 5939 State Hwy. 109; Oct. 11, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Fulton County Health Center, 725 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon.

Hurricane Florence’s wrath left catastrophic damage behind and also took a toll on blood and platelet donations. Nearly 200 Red Cross blood drives in the Southeast were forced to cancel, resulting in more than 5,200 uncollected blood and platelet donations.

“Natural disasters like hurricanes can disrupt blood drives and prevent donors from giving, but hospital patients still depend on lifesaving transfusions,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services. “There is an especially critical need for platelets to help cancer patients and type O blood donations for ongoing patient care and emergencies. Every donation can be a lifeline for patients.”

Donors of all blood types are urged to make an appointment to give blood or platelets. Appointments can be made by using the Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.

Financial donations are also needed and allow the Red Cross to provide disaster relief immediately. Contact the website or number above or text the word FLORENCE to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Up-to-date information about how the Red Cross is responding to Hurricane Florence is available at RedCross.org.