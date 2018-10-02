School board wraps September business

The Wauseon school board met briefly Thursday to finish business for the month of September.

In personnel matters, board members approved: one-year limited classified contracts for Melanie Hoot as an elementary and middle school three-hour cook and Laurie vonSeggern as a primary school teacher aide, both effective Sept. 28, and both pending a clean background check; a one-year limited non-athletic certificated supplemental contract for Betsy Wenger as elementary school choir director for the 2018-19 school year; the reassignment of Glen Tappan from a high school eight-hour sweeper to six-hour sweeper, and Jean LaFountain from a high school four-hour sweeper to a six-hour sweeper, both effective Sept. 28; Dalton Nicely as a volunteer high school wrestling coach for the 2018-19 school year, pending a clean background check and pupil activity permit; the resignation of Jen Croninger as high school varsity softball coach, effective Sept. 16.

The board also approved the following donations: $2,420 from the Tomahawk Wrestling Club to the Wauseon Athletic Department for wrestling singlets; individual $500 donations from VFW Post #7424 to the primary, elementary, middle, and high schools; donations from the Wauseon Athletic Boosters to the Wauseon Athletic Department – $2,277.50 for cheerleading uniforms; $925 for boys soccer backpacks; $885 for junior high school girls volleyball jerseys; $588 for girls tennis uniforms.

In other business, school board members approved motions to approve modifications and supplemental modifications to the Fiscal Year 2019 Permanent Appropriations and to the Certificate of Estimated Resources. They also approved a transfer of $146,817.29 from the Permanent Improvement Fund to the Board Office Build Fund.

The district’s Ag Business Management class was approved to sell items and services at the primary school’s annual craft fair. The approval includes the class developing a business plan, covering its expenses, and keeping all resulting revenue.

Final legislation included approval of an overnight trip for high school FFA members to attend the National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis, Ind., Oct. 24-26.

The board entered into executive session to discuss employment of personnel. No action was taken.

The next Board of Education meeting will be held Monday, Oct. 8, 5:30 p.m., at Wauseon Middle School, 940 E. Oak St.