Archbold manufacturer cited by OSHA after employee amputation

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited Napoleon Spring Works Inc. for willful and serious safety violations after a temporary employee’s arm was amputated. The Archbold garage door hardware manufacturer faces proposed penalties totaling $284,540.

OSHA investigators found the company failed to implement lockout/tag out procedures to prevent equipment from moving unintentionally during production, train employees on lockout/tagout practices, and install adequate machine guarding.

“This employer failed to protect its employees from well-known and preventable hazards,” said OSHA Toledo Area Office Director Kimberly Nelson. “As a result, the company remains in OSHA’s Severe Violator Enforcement Program.”

The company has 15 business days from receipt of the citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

