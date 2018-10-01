FCCC salon opens Thursday

Four County Career Center has announced that its Cosmetology salon will open to the public on Thursday, Oct. 4.

Salon hours this year are 9 a.m.-1 p.m. every Thursday and Friday that FCCC is open. Walk-ins and appointments are accepted during these hours. No appointments or customers will be accepted after 1 p.m., and no chemical service appointments after noon.

All services at the full-service salon are performed by Cosmetology students under the supervision of licensed cosmetologists, senior instructor Kim Dunbar, and junior instructors Krista Whetro and Jill Westhoven. Clinic patrons are charged a minimal cost to cover materials and supplies.

To make an appointment or for more information, call 1-800-589-3334, ext. 2234. Reserved parking is available near the salon entrance, located on the east side of the school.