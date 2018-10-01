Posted on by

FCCC salon opens Thursday


Staff report

Four County Career Center has announced that its Cosmetology salon will open to the public on Thursday, Oct. 4.

Salon hours this year are 9 a.m.-1 p.m. every Thursday and Friday that FCCC is open. Walk-ins and appointments are accepted during these hours. No appointments or customers will be accepted after 1 p.m., and no chemical service appointments after noon.

All services at the full-service salon are performed by Cosmetology students under the supervision of licensed cosmetologists, senior instructor Kim Dunbar, and junior instructors Krista Whetro and Jill Westhoven. Clinic patrons are charged a minimal cost to cover materials and supplies.

To make an appointment or for more information, call 1-800-589-3334, ext. 2234. Reserved parking is available near the salon entrance, located on the east side of the school.

Staff report