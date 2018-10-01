Fulton County Health Center hosted two Health Care Camps for high school students over the summer. Health Care Camp is an opportunity for students to come to the hospital, learn about the health care culture, careers in health, get an extensive tour of FCHC, practice wheelchair use, and consider options for ongoing volunteering and job shadowing. The annual camps have hosted over 108 students from 19 school districts since 2015. Pictured are, from left, Nate Shafer, Liberty Center High School; Jay R Allison, Wauseon High School; Audrey Wiemken and Olivia Lehman, Napoleon High School; and Dr. Lash. Students interested in attending the Oct. 14 camp must contact Mary Gautz at 419-330-2695 or mgautz@fulhealth.org.

