Wauseon Homecoming Queen Lexi Sauber is crowned by last year’s queen Chloe Lane during a ceremony prior to Friday’s home football game against Liberty Center. As for the game itself, the Tigers blanked the Indians 34-0. More inside on page 5. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/10/web1_Sauber-crowned.jpg Wauseon Homecoming Queen Lexi Sauber is crowned by last year’s queen Chloe Lane during a ceremony prior to Friday’s home football game against Liberty Center. As for the game itself, the Tigers blanked the Indians 34-0. More inside on page 5. Photo courtesy David Bliss