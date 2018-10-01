NSCC presents mental health workshop

In an effort to better educate the public on mental instability, the Northwest State Community College Center for Lifelong Learning will hold two sessions of the Mental Health First Aid Workshop, with training by presenters of the ADAMhs board.

Part one is Friday, Oct. 5, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., and part two is Friday, Oct. 12, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., both at NSCC. Lunch is included in the first session. Participants completing both sessions will earn a Mental Health First Aid USA certificate and keep a workbook for future reference.

In the first session, Wauseon native and former teacher Bev Miller will speak about her battle with mental illness. She is now co-owner of a family business.

The workshop is a grass-roots approach to identifying mental health behaviors that need attention. It will address things people say and do that add to the stigma of those suffering from mental illness. The interactive sessions will help participants to better understand the complexity of the issues and teach techniques for de-escalating situations.

The registration fee for both sessions is $12; call Lynn at 419-267-1312 by Monday, Oct. 1. Credit card payments accepted or pay at the door. Checks with the participant’s name, address, and contact number can be mailed to Center for Lifelong Learning, Northwest State, 22600 State Route 34, Archbold, Ohio 43502.

For more information, call the Center’s coordinator, Cecily Rohrs, at 419-267-5502.