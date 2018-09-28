Grand jury indicts 13 people

The Fulton County Grand Jury has considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Kim Scaffe, 35, of Petersburg, Mich., was indicted on two counts of theft of drugs. On or about June 28-July 3, 2017, she allegedly stole a dangerous drug.

Ernest J. Wallace, 50, of Wauseon was indicted on two counts of domestic violence, one count of felonious assault, one count of carrying concealed weapons, and one count of tampering with evidence. On or about Aug. 18, 2018, he allegedly caused serious physical harm to a family or household member. He also allegedly had a concealed weapon on his person, and allegedly tampered with evidence during an official investigation.

Matthew W. Stahl, 34, of Montpelier was indicted on one count of possession of cocaine and one count of aggravated possession of drugs. On or about Aug. 20, 2018, he allegedly possessed cocaine and methamphetamine.

Justin M. Hahn, 32, of Wauseon was indicted on one count of domestic violence. On or about Aug. 26, 2018, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member.

Keith E. McCullough, 41, of Delta was indicted on one count of possession of marijuana and one count of trafficking in marijuana. On or about Aug. 24, 2018, he allegedly transported marijuana for sale.

Tori L. Knicley, 23, of Archbold was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs. On or about Sept. 1, 2018, she allegedly possessed methamphetamine.

Daniel A. Mendez, 39, of Lyons was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs. On or about Aug. 2, 2018, he allegedly possessed methamphetamine.

Brandon Rivera, 28, or Archbold was indicted on one count of heroin. On Jan. 31, 2018, he allegedly possessed heroin.

Wayne E. Dauwalter, 36, of Wauseon was indicted on one count of burglary. On or about Aug. 13, 2018, he allegedly trespassed in an occupied structure when a person was present or likely to be present, with purpose to commit a criminal offense.

Cathi L. Hill, 46, of Toledo was indicted on one count of possession of drugs. On or about May 26, 2018, she allegedly possessed Fentanyl.

Maria E. Dewitt, 34, of Wauseon was indicted on one count of illegal use of supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits, or WIC program benefits. On or about April 19-May 4, 2018, she allegedly used supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits in a manner not authorized by law.

Mathew E. Dewitt, 34, of Delta, was indicted on one count of illegal use of supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits, or WIC program benefits. On or about April 19-May 4, 2018, he allegedly used supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits in a manner not authorized by law.

Heather L. Brossia, 32, of Delta was indicted on one count of possession of marijuana, one count of possession of hashish, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs. On or about July 22, 2018, she allegedly possessed marijuana, hashish, and oxycodone.

An indictment is merely an accusation, and all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.