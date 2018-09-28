Street work begins Oct. 1 in Swanton

As part of the Project 7 sewer separation and road improvement project, Church Street residents in Swanton will receive new curb and concrete drive approaches over approximately a two-week period – weather permitting – scheduled to begin Monday, Oct. 1.

The work will prevent residents in the project zone from using their driveways. The village requests they instead use the fire station parking lot at the east end of Church Street at any time during the construction. The Scottdel parking lots may be used after 5 p.m.

The affected residents may also park temporarily on the stone roadway to load or unload items from their vehicles. However, extended parking on the street will not be permitted during the construction project.

Questions can be directed to Wes Stein, project manager, Underground Utilities Inc., at 419-465-2587, ext. 130.