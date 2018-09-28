Delta man sentenced for cocaine

The following individuals were sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Daniel K. Fitch, 36, of Delta previously pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine on or about May 16, 2017.

He was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: serve six months in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio; pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; be assessed by a drug/alcohol treatment facility; and not consume or possess alcohol or illegal drugs.

Failure to comply could result in nine months in prison.

Robert Kroeger, 38, of Wauseon previously pleaded guilty to theft. Between Feb. 22, 2015, and Dec. 6, 2016, he falsely reported that he was not working so that he could receive unemployment benefits.

He was sentenced to one year of community control, and ordered to: stay out of bars; not possess or consume alcohol; complete the Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Program; and serve two days in CCNO.

Failure to comply could result in 178 days in jail.

Jo D. Mohn, 30, of Wauseon previously pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine. On or about June 1, 2017, she possessed cocaine.

She was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: six days in CCNO with credit for time served; pay prosecution costs and half of court-appointed attorney fees; be assessed by a drug/alcohol facility and successfully complete any recommended treatment; not consume or possess alcohol or illegal drugs; stay out of bars; comply with an 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew; provide proof of a GED within 30 days or obtain it during community control period; and seek and maintain gainful employment.

Failure to comply could result in 11 months in prison.

Joseph Alvarez, 27, of Fayette pleaded guilty to aggaravated possession of drugs. On Oct. 1, 2017, he possessed methamphetamine.

He was sentenced to one year of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs and court-appointed counsel fees; pay a $500 fine; stay out of bars; not possess or consume alcohol; be assessed for dual diagnosis treatment and successfully complete any recommended treatment and aftercare; and serve two days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, with credit for two days served.

Failure to comply could result in 178 days in jail.