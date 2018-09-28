Johnston’s holding apple picking, festival

Johnston Fruit Farms in Swanton invites the public to its annual “Apples for Everyone” apple picking festivities to benefit local food banks.

The event will be held Saturday, Sept. 29, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at 2790 Airport Hwy. All apples picked by the public will be donated to stock the food banks. The target this year is 200,000 pounds of apples

A fall festival will accompany the apple picking, including music, hayrides, kids’ activities, a barbecue, shopping, a petting zoo, and doughnuts and cider.

For more information, call Johnston Fruit Farms, 419-826-1453.