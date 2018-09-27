Delta’s Apple Dumpling Festival nears

The Apple Dumpling Festival will be held in downtown Delta this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be many food vendors including Lyle’s Crepes, Manny’s Munchies, Community Markets, 2nd Chance Food Truck and Dumplings by Delta 109 and over 30 crafters and vendors down Main Street.

A $5 hand stamp will let the kids play with games and inflatables all day. Happy the Clown and the Tooth Fairy will also be there. There will be hayrides through town for a free will donation and the Kids’ Quarter Scramble begins at 11 a.m. Kids can paint pumpkins for a small fee as well.

Entertainment this year includes the Delta Community Band and the Delta Methodist Worship Team.

Also Taking It To The Streets will be at the festival to collect items for the homeless.