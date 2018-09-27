The Wauseon Marching Indians earned the Grand Champion honors at the Springfield Band Showcase – Springfield Ohio Music Education Association Marching Band Contest, held Sept. 15 at Springfield High School in Holland, Ohio. The 65-member Marching Indians also were awarded first place in Class B, Best Overall Music, and Best Overall Visual. They were under the direction of Don Clark, director; Jaz Bluhm, assistant director; Mark Cook, percussion; and Amber Wolpert, field commander. Soloists included Mackayla Kearney, guard; Katelyn Shadbolt, trumpet; Levi Waldron, mellophone; and Lucas Schang, baritone. The marching band continues its competition season Oct. 6 at the North Coast Marching Band Showcase at Sandusky and Oct. 20 at the Swanton Bulldog Bowl.
Marching Indians named Grand Champion
The Wauseon Marching Indians earned the Grand Champion honors at the Springfield Band Showcase – Springfield Ohio Music Education Association Marching Band Contest, held Sept. 15 at Springfield High School in Holland, Ohio. The 65-member Marching Indians also were awarded first place in Class B, Best Overall Music, and Best Overall Visual. They were under the direction of Don Clark, director; Jaz Bluhm, assistant director; Mark Cook, percussion; and Amber Wolpert, field commander. Soloists included Mackayla Kearney, guard; Katelyn Shadbolt, trumpet; Levi Waldron, mellophone; and Lucas Schang, baritone. The marching band continues its competition season Oct. 6 at the North Coast Marching Band Showcase at Sandusky and Oct. 20 at the Swanton Bulldog Bowl.