Marching Indians named Grand Champion

The Wauseon Marching Indians earned the Grand Champion honors at the Springfield Band Showcase – Springfield Ohio Music Education Association Marching Band Contest, held Sept. 15 at Springfield High School in Holland, Ohio. The 65-member Marching Indians also were awarded first place in Class B, Best Overall Music, and Best Overall Visual. They were under the direction of Don Clark, director; Jaz Bluhm, assistant director; Mark Cook, percussion; and Amber Wolpert, field commander. Soloists included Mackayla Kearney, guard; Katelyn Shadbolt, trumpet; Levi Waldron, mellophone; and Lucas Schang, baritone. The marching band continues its competition season Oct. 6 at the North Coast Marching Band Showcase at Sandusky and Oct. 20 at the Swanton Bulldog Bowl. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/09/web1_wauseon-marching-band.jpg The Wauseon Marching Indians earned the Grand Champion honors at the Springfield Band Showcase – Springfield Ohio Music Education Association Marching Band Contest, held Sept. 15 at Springfield High School in Holland, Ohio. The 65-member Marching Indians also were awarded first place in Class B, Best Overall Music, and Best Overall Visual. They were under the direction of Don Clark, director; Jaz Bluhm, assistant director; Mark Cook, percussion; and Amber Wolpert, field commander. Soloists included Mackayla Kearney, guard; Katelyn Shadbolt, trumpet; Levi Waldron, mellophone; and Lucas Schang, baritone. The marching band continues its competition season Oct. 6 at the North Coast Marching Band Showcase at Sandusky and Oct. 20 at the Swanton Bulldog Bowl. Photo submitted