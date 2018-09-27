ACT to present ‘Ladies of Harmony’

Archbold Community Theatre announces the cast for its next production, “The Ladies of Harmony.”

The laughter is non-stop in this hilarious comedy. Six church ladies arrive at Harmony Church’s fellowship hall to plan a small funeral dinner for a man they despised. While eating doughnuts, drinking coffee, and gossiping on a variety of topics, including Pastor Bob’s go-go dancing fiancée, the church ladies engage in a game of “what-ifs” and “I-wish-I-hads,” and in doing so, reveal several secrets about themselves.

However, the biggest shock comes the next day, when an unexpectedly large crowd of mourners arrive at the funeral dinner and the ladies have to endure their most embarrassing moment yet.

The production stars Lydia Hankins of Stryker as Leah; Jodi Crossgrove of Archbold as Grace; Betty Wiles of Archbold as Thelma; Betsy Wenger of Wauseon as Addie; Shannon Bass of Archbold as Maud; and Kiria Law of West Unity as Stella. “The Ladies of Harmony” is being directed by Ryan Mooney from Continental. He is being assisted by Sommer Mello from Archbold.

This fun-filled comedy will be held September 28-29 and October 5-6 at 7:30 p.m., and Oct. 7 at 2:30 p.m., at Giffey Hall in Ridgeville Corners.