2018 SWCD Ag Fest inspires 3rd graders


Kyle Snow of Wauseon Elementary School examines a sample during a discussion on water.

Kyle Snow of Wauseon Elementary School examines a sample during a discussion on water.


Kayla Miller passes the bucket so Archbold third graders can feel the texture of soybeans.


Wauseon third grader Sophia Medina gets a taste of honey from a straw after learning about bees.


Bill Verhelst of Sunny Meade Alpacas in Swanton holds Boomerang the Alpaca steady while his wife, Julie, discusses the animal and how its fur is used.


Kay Holubik uses pictures to explain to students the causes and effects of erosion.


Melissa Algarih and Hannah Arnos of Henry County Hospital give Evergreen students a heads-up about health and safety.


