Roger and Sue LaRue of Alabaster, Al., formerly of Wauseon, are pleased to announce their 50th wedding anniversary.

Roger LaRue and Sue Blosser were united in marriage Sept. 28, 1968, at Pettisville Missionary Church by the late Rev. Charles Kauffman.

A celebration will be held Saturday, Sept. 29, 1-4 p.m., at the Haven Heights Baptist Church fellowship hall, 1373 N. Ottokee St., Wauseon. Please join us in celebrating the day.