Crime Stopper: Break-ins investigated

The Fulton County Crime Stopper Program would like the public’s help in solving the following crimes:

Authorities are investigating a break-in that occurred at 8651 County Road U in Lyons. On Aug. 8, suspect(s) broke into a garage and stole a Craftsman 42-inch deck lawn mower, model number 247.203760; 10 vice grip pliers with clamps; two 24-inch Ridgid aluminum pipe wrenches; two 18-inch Ridgid aluminum pipe wrenches; a 14-inch Ridgid aluminum pipe wrench; a Dewalt right angle grill; a Metabo variable speed pencil grinder; a pneumatic needle scaler; three straight die grinders; two long extended straight grinders; 50 2/4 carbide fluted end mills; miscellaneous sets of fluted mill ends; three tubing cutters; a flaring tool; four gear pullers; six utility knives; two Pro Exact knives plus 100 blades; a Crowfoot 15-piece socket wrench set; a Crowfoot 16-piece socket wrench set; a 24-inch crescent combo wrench; an 18-inch crescent combo wrench; six Channellock straight jaw groove pliers; a set of oil filter pliers; several files; several chisels; five ballpeen hammers; three leather mallets; five claw hammers; a pry bar; two wonder bars; a machete; two filet knives; four pocket knives; miscellaneous drill bits; plus counter sinking bits; two coping saws; a drywall saw; two trim saws; two soapstone holders; five wire brushes; a soldering gun and pen; a one-half inch drill chuck; a two-pound brass hammer; two one-pound brass hammers; a Lista toolbox; a Huffy 26-inch mountain bicycle; a Sears battery charger; and two small hand tool bags. Total value: $3,199.

Authorities are also investigating a break-in Aug. 2 at 1051 County Road N, Swanton. Suspect(s) broke into a garage and stole a 2006 Black Honda Fourtrax Foreman ATV, serial number 1HFTE290364209186; a Stihl orange and white weed trimmer, serial number 506182224; a Stihl backpack blower; a battery charger on a cart; a Honda 6.5 hp pressure washer; a McCullough 20-inch chainsaw; a 20-volt Dewalt hammer drill; and a Master Torpedo kerosene heater. Total value: $6,615.

If you have any information concerning these crimes that would lead to the arrest and incarceration of the person(s) involved, contact the Fulton County Crime Stopper hotline toll-free at 1-800-255-1122. Anyone with information about this or any other felony will be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 cash. Calls are confidential and anonymous.

If you see a suspicious vehicle in your neighborhood, write down a description and license number.