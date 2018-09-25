Rotary claims Cook-Off prize

The Wauseon Rotary Club picked up the Judge’s Choice Award, $250, and a plaque at the Chili Cook-Off & Family Fest on Saturday. Second place, a $150 prize, went to the Blue Ribbon Diner; third place, a $75 prize, went to the Wauseon Masonic Lodge. The winner of the Mayor’s Choice and a plaque was the Blue Ribbon Diner. The Wauseon Police Department again won in a Bragging Rights competition with the Wauseon Fire Department. Best Decorated Booth and a $25 prize went to Barber, Kaper, Stamm, McWatters and Whitlock. About 550 people attended the festivities. The Chili Cook-Off and Family Fest returns next year.

