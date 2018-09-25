Ledyard seeks ‘The Holy Grail’

Shelly Ledyard is a former Marine who served in Iraq. She has a personal motto of “Doing what I can while I can.”

She lost friends while in Iraq. So, she said as a Marine herself “it is of the utmost importance to do the things I can to live my life to the fullest while at the same time supporting great organizations like Team Rubicon that support our country’s veterans.”

So when she returned from her tour of duty she began taking part in the Tough Mudder competition. Tough Mudder is a competition set up by Team Rubicon to help support wounded veterans.

“I started with wounded warrior, then it became Team Rubicon, and I have been with them ever since,” Ledyard said. She has been taking part in Tough Mudder competitions since 2013.

“Tough Mudder is more of a mind game, it pushes you to your limits,” she said. “Tough Mudder is 10-12 miles of ice, water, electricity, and mud.”

Tough Mudder has a more difficult sister competition Toughest Mudder ups this to an 8-hour night race over a 5 miles course where you complete as many lap as possible in the 8-hours you have.”

World’s Toughest Mudder is a whole different beast. To even be eligible to compete one must complete both previous competitions. World’s Toughest goes for 24 hours, and if someone gets hurt they’re out. One must do as many laps as possible on a 5 mile course chock full of obstacles.

“You have to push yourself passed your limits even when you think you can, you can,” said Ledyard. Once one has finished all three races they are given “The Holy Grail” the highest honor of the tough mudding competitions.

Team Rubicon is a foundation created to help support wounded soldiers returning home, by putting them to work with natural disaster relief groups. Team Rubicon works to train military veterans to help coordinate with medical professionals, first responders, and anyone else who would be needed to help during a disaster. This helps give these former veterans, many of whom were injured during combat, a new sense of purpose. They run the Tough Mudder contest as well as Toughest Mudder, and World’s Toughest Mudder.

Shelly has Already taken part in two of the three competitions she needs to complete this year. She competed in Tough Mudder on June 2 in Michigan, and Toughest Mudder in Chicago on Aug. 25. She will be attending World’s Toughest Mudder on Nov. 10-11 in Georgia.

She is currently partnered with Marshall Fitness to train for this upcoming event. Her personal trainer is Shem Neuenschwander.

She currently has a Go Fund Me to raise money to help send her to the final competition. All money raised in excess of her goal is to be donated directly to Team Rubicon. Her Go Fund Me can be found at www.gofundme.com/help-me-help-our-wounded-heroes.

