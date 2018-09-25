Students recognized by P-D-Y Board

Numerous students were recognized and participated in the Pike-Delta-York Board of Education meeting on Wednesday.

Delta High School’s Trumpet Quartet began the meeting by playing the national anthem. The students included in this quartet were Lily Strong, Addy Gomoll, Makenzy Joseph, and Jenna Hallett.

Three students were honored as the board’s “Student of the Month” for September. They included Alex Keivens, second grade; Gretchen Culler, eighth grade; and Nathan Kohlhofer, senior.

“To hear the statements from these student’s teachers, and the ‘why’ they were the recipients of these awards, is a definite reminder of the many great students we are blessed to have at PDY,” said superintendent Ted Haselman.

Also recognized were students achieving perfect scores on last spring’s state testing. Six students were honored for earning perfect scores on seven different tests: Kaiden Savage, fourth grade math; Ryllie Taylor, fourth grade math; Brady Morr, fifth grade math and fifth grade science; Logan Ringle, fifth grade math; Luke Snyder, sixth grade math; and Allison Buckenmeyer, seventh grade math.

The board also approved several personnel items. They included supplemental contracts for Adam Conrad, high school assistant boys basketball; James Pierce, high school assistant boys basketball; Nate Ruple, eighth grade boys basketball; and Derek Friess, eighth grade girls basketball.

Also, Ryan Grant was approved as auditorium manager, and Charles Moore’s resignation as a district aide was approved.

Two FFA trips were also approved. Nine students will travel to the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis Oct. 24-27.

Up to 25 students will travel to Camp Muskingum in Carrollton, Ohio, to attend FFA Ohio Greenhand Camp from Sept. 30 – Oct. 2.

The expenses for the trips will be funded through donations from local agribusinesses, fundraising activities, Career Technical Education funds, and direct charge to students attending.

Other business

• The Board approved an agreement with Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center for temporary preschool psychology services through Nov. 30, 2018, at a cost of $5,195.

• The Board approved agreements with Springfield Local Schools to provide speech and language services and occupational therapy for interventions required through at the LEAP program.

Delta Elementary Student of the Month Alex Keivens with Principal Ellen Bernal and Board member Dr. Michael Mattin. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/09/web1_Kievens-student-of-month.jpg Delta Elementary Student of the Month Alex Keivens with Principal Ellen Bernal and Board member Dr. Michael Mattin. Courtesy photos Delta High School Student of the Month Nathan Kohlhofer with Principal Kristie Reighard and Board Member Alice Simon. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/09/web1_High-School-PDY-student.jpg Delta High School Student of the Month Nathan Kohlhofer with Principal Kristie Reighard and Board Member Alice Simon. Courtesy photos Delta Middle School Student of the Month Gretchen Culler with Principal Doug Ford and Board Member Tammy Sprow. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/09/web1_Middle-School-PDY.jpg Delta Middle School Student of the Month Gretchen Culler with Principal Doug Ford and Board Member Tammy Sprow. Courtesy photos The DHS Trumpet Quartet – Lilly Strong, Addy Gomoll, Makenzy Joseph, and Jenna Hallett. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/09/web1_DHS-Trumpet-Quartet.jpg The DHS Trumpet Quartet – Lilly Strong, Addy Gomoll, Makenzy Joseph, and Jenna Hallett. Courtesy photos