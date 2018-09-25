Sportsmen Club holding chicken dinner

The Fulton County Sportsmen Club will hold its annual Chicken Dinner at its clubhouse on Sunday, Sept. 30, from 11:30 a.m. until all meals have been sold.

Located at 7700 County Road 14, the clubhouse lies just north of Walmart. The public is invited.

Mary’s Famous Fried Chicken will be featured, along with mashed potatoes, green beans, cole slaw, a roll, and a drink. Dinners is $8; both dine-in and carryout service will be available.

The chicken dinner proceeds will benefit the many youth activities sponsored by the organization. They include children’s hunting and fishing, and all other outdoor sports. Other youth events the club sponsors include the FFA Trap Shoot , free Hunter’s Education classes, and the annual Kid’s Fun Day.”

Last year, the club had 100 chickens to serve the public, and the group raised $700 for various programs. This year, the club has added 25 chicken dinners. For the past three years, club members have sold every dinner prepared in about two hours.

For more information,visit www.fultoncosportsmenclub.org/about_us.html or follow the club on Facebook.