Free BBQ slated for senior citizens

Worthington Industries of Delta will host a free Barbecue Party for Fulton County Seniors, Thursday, Oct. 4, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at St. Caspar Catholic Church, 1205 N. Shoop Ave., in Wauseon.

A free chicken barbecue lunch open to all Fulton County senior citizens will include potato salad, baked beans, dinner roll, cookie, and beverage. Prizes will be awarded, and valet parking is available.

The event will include free entertainment by Elvis and Johnny Cash impersonators and Don Lee, a caricature artist. Doors open at 10 a.m.; music begins 11 a.m.; lunch and prizes at noon.

Registration is necessary. Call 419-337-9299.