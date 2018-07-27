Former Archbold Athletic Boosters official sentenced for theft

After pleading guilty to grand theft on Wednesday, the former treasurer of the Archbold Athletic Boosters will serve jail time and community control.

Matthew Welch, 45, of Archbold made the plea during a pretrial hearing before Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court. He admitted to stealing $18,015 from the organization between June 1, 2015, and Jan. 5, 2018.

Robinson sentenced Welch to five years of community control and 50 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio at Stryker with work release privileges. He was ordered to pay prosecution costs, restitution to the Athletic Boosters, not sign on any accounts other than his or his wife’s, and not attend Athletic Boosters’ events.

Failure to comply could result in a one-year prison sentence.

Archbold Athletic Boosters President Gary Dominique declined comment.

Welch’s attorney, Gregory Van Gunten, said, “Mr. Welch behaved more morally than others have in that situation. He acknowledged what he did from the outset.”