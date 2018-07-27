Next week full of activities at WPL

The Wauseon Public Library has several progams planned for next week.

On Monday July 30 – music for children at Reighard Park begins at 10 a.m. Bingo begins at 3 p.m.

On Tuesday, July 31, singing for children at Reighard Park begins at 10 a.m. It is also the last day to turn in reading logs.

Book Share for children begins at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 1.

On Thursday Aug. 2, a movie in the children’s department begins at 2:30 p.m. A pressure canner program for adults begins at 5 p.m.; sign up is required.

The Summer Reading Program finale party for children, teens and adult participants is Saturday, Aug. 4, beginning at 11 a.m. Come on out and see who the big winners are. Snacks and drinks will be provided. A special guest and music will add to the fun.

Don’t forget, ‘Snack Time’ is being offered for all children up to age 18. Snack times are 2:30 – 3 p.m., Monday – Friday. Snacks will continue to be offered until Aug. 9.