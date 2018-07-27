Nursing program grads

Nine Fulton County residents were among 22 students from Northwest State Community College’s practical nursing program celebrating completion of the program during a special Graduate Tea ceremony. Graduates are eligible to take the National Council Licensure Exam for Practical Nursing, and upon successful completion enter directly into the workforce. The Fulton County graduates are, from left, Erin Douglass, Aneesa Volkman, Jennifer Connolly, Jessica Jasso, and Ambrosia Rodriguez, all of Wauseon; Holly Buczko of Swanton; Alyssa Gamboe of Fayette; Brittany Mehlow of Delta; Nicole Wernsing of Swanton.

